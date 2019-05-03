World War II veteran receives Medal 73 years after service in Guam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich.--A 91 year old World War II veteran in Muskegon is finally getting the accolades he deserves.

After spending time in Guam, William Naill, landed home in 1946, without receiving the medal of service he was promised.

"I got discharged from the hospital in Oakland California and they just opened the gate and let me out," says Naill.

That was back in 1946, after serving more than a year in Guam.

"You want to get off as bad and as safe and quick as you could," Naill says.

And he did.

But, without something he and many others say he deserved: his Occupation Service Medal.

"He occupied part of that occupational force that would keep the people of Guam safe," says Chaplain Wesley Spyke of West Michigan VA.

"We try to give them their just rewards,"he continues.

Spyke from the VA put in the paperwork for the medal after a cook at Naill’s home got the ball rolling.

"My parents, grand parents, as far back as I know are veterans so I try to help and he deserves it," says Stephanie Jenkins , SKLD cook.

Catching up on a moment that was 73 years in the making.

"I just feel like I deserve it," Naill says.

He shared the experience with family, friends, and most importantly, his wife of 71 years.