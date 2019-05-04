‘Best Cinco Ever’ helps raise money for GR school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of people in downtown Grand Rapids got an early start to the Cinco De Mayo holiday with the annual "Best Cinco Ever" party on Wealthy Street.

"It's a giant street party. It’s full of music, drinks all the fun stuff. We got different food booths, we got some games, pin the tail on the donkey, lots of good bands," Donkey Taqueria GM Romeyne Cloud, said.

"It's real nice, finally we got some nice weather. My friends told me about this its my first time coming down. Nice weather who can complain," Grand Rapids Resident Jon Paauwe, said.

"Obviously the beautiful weather, sunshine has been out all day, it's a great day to be in Grand Rapids. We’ve all gotten through the long winter, went to bed at 5:30 when the sun was down and now spring is here summer is on its way, and this is a great way to bring it in," Greenville Resident Cody Taylor, said.

Especially when a portion of the proceeds go to help local students.

''We are working with Cesar Chavez Elementary school, we’ve got a portion of the proceeds going to the school as well," Cloud, added.

Organizers of the event presented scholarship funds to Cesar Chavez Elementary. More than 90 percent of the students come from homes where Spanish is their first language.