Boutiques of West Michigan Fashion Show to benefit local animal shelter

GRAND RAPIDS — The inaugural Boutiques of West Michigan Fashion Show will hit downtown this weekend, showcasing more than a few boutiques from the region.

Billed as a bigger and better version of Boutiques of Grand Rapids, the show will take place from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, at the DeVos Place Convention Center, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, featuring 19 area boutiques, all of which will be showing off spring and summer fashion trends.

Included in the lineup are Marie La Mode, DENYM, Feather and Birch, Ivy Castle and Third & Co. Studio, among many others.

Beyond the fashion show, the event will be a chance for attendees to purchase the pieces on display, as well as to meet the owners and enjoy a cash bar.

All proceeds from the show will benefit Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary, an animal shelter located in Lake Odessa. Some of the shelter’s current residents will likely appear in the fashion show, as well, and guests are encouraged to bring donations of dog toys, treats, bedding and other supplies which can be left in drop boxes that will be available.

For tickets and more information, visit www.boutiquesofwestmichigan.com.