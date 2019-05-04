Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Saturday morning crash kills 2 near Lakeview

Posted 8:48 AM, May 4, 2019

Montclam Co. --- Two people are dead after their cars collided with each other on M-46.

Michigan State Police say it happened around 4:30 A.M. Saturday in front of the Lakeview MSP post.

They say a car was traveling eastbound on M-46, crossed the center line, and collided with a driver heading in the opposite direction.

The single drivers of both cars, died at the scene before emergency services responded. Alcohol and speed do appear to be factors and the crash is still being investigated.

The names of the drivers are being withheld pending family notification.

