Governor to Michigan graduates: Find value in each other

Posted 8:02 PM, May 4, 2019, by

Gretchen Whitmer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has encouraged University of Michigan graduates to embrace fairness and find value in one another.

The Democrat, who is a graduate of rival Michigan State University, delivered the spring commencement address Saturday at Michigan Stadium. She said improving the world comes not when people “fight each other,” but when they “fight injustice, intolerance and indifference.”

Despite her Spartan credentials, Whitmer said the honorary degree she received means she is “also a Wolverine.”

At her East Lansing alma mater on Friday, Whitmer received an honorary doctorate and delivered the keynote address to advanced degree candidates.

It’s common for Michigan governors to speak at the University of Michigan’s commencement. Whitmer is the sixth sitting governor to deliver a commencement address for the school in the past 40 years.

1 Comment

