Head-on crash in Alpine Township sends two people to hospital

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A medical chopper flew one person to a hospital and another person was driven by ambulance following a head-on crash in Alpine Township.

Kent County Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 it happened around 1:19 p.m. Saturday on 8 Mile Road Road at Fruit Ridge Ave NW.

Dispatchers say the two injured people were unresponsive but with pulses when Kent County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene. One was flown by Aero-Med to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Rockford Ambulance took the other person to the same hospital.

Dispatch Authority said it did not have the genders, hometowns or other information about the injured people. And there was no early word on how the crash happened.

Kent County Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Saturday afternoon.