Country House wins the 145th Kentucky Derby after disqualification

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Maximum Security was the 2019 Kentucky Derby winner – for about 20 minutes.  The colt seemingly took the 145th “Run for the Roses” on a very muddy track at Churchill Downs, after heavy rain earlier Saturday.

It appeared to be Maximum Security’s fifth win in five races.

But after a rider’s objection – and a nearly 20-minute review – second-place finisher Country House was declared the winner: that against 65-to-1 odds.  And the first time in history that a Kentucky Derby winner was disqualified on an objection.

The horses got off to a fast start, despite the muddy track.

Rain fell harder as race time grew closer, making for a tough trek for the handlers and connections as they marched from the backside barn area around to the front stretch.

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the so-called Triple Crown, which also includes The Preakness and the Belmont Stakes.

