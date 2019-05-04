× Saturday kicks off nice weekend, wet by Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — Good looking weather for today and tomorrow, sunshine finally makes a return! Numbers push into the mid 60s today and to around 70 degrees for tomorrow. If you have any outdoor activities planned this weekend, you are in good shape as winds will be remaining on the light side.

This much more favorable weather has an expiration date, however, as the next system to impact us will already be bearing down later Sunday into early Monday morning. This system is not to be overly impressive, but any rain at this point is not exactly needed.

A cold front works southward into West Michigan later Sunday evening into early Monday morning. This cold front is to increase clouds and bring about a good chance for showers for the morning drive time to start the new workweek. A quarter of an inch of rain, perhaps a bit more in spots, seems the most likely outcome by early afternoon Monday.

Many hours Monday afternoon should turn out rain-free though a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out as the aforementioned cold front sits just off to our south. This spotty shower chance goes into early Tuesday morning as well.

We then turn our attention to a new system that looks to take aim on the Midwest for the midweek period. At some point Wednesday into Thursday a new round of wet weather will arrive. Though the eventual storm track is to dictate rain amounts across our region, it seems a reasonable bet at this point that another round of appreciable rain is to fall.