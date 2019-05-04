Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Survey seeks Michigan residents’ thoughts on biking & walking

A Michigan bicycling enthusiast. (Southeast Michigan Council of Governments Pulse of the Region Photo)

DETROIT (AP) — Residents across southeastern Michigan are being asked their perspectives on bicycling and walking.

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) says input from the Pulse of the Region survey will help with developing its regional bicycle and pedestrian plan and coordinate and develop strategies for local mobility issues.

It says gaps and areas where people can’t walk or bike will be reported to local communities for their planning efforts. The Metropolitan Affairs Coalition is working with SEMCOG on the survey.

SEMCOG Executive Director Kathleen Lomako says bicycle and pedestrian travel is an important part of the region’s transportation system.

SEMCOG supports coordinated local planning with technical, data and intergovernmental resources. It serves Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

