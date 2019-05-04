× Tools stolen during break-in at Three Rivers business

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning burglary at a Three Rivers business.

At 5:46 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at Morton Building Inc. at 59924 U.S. 131 in Three Rivers. Upon arriving at the scene, they learned that an employee arriving at work had discovered an overhead door open.

Upon further investigation in the building, it was found that subjects had removed the exterior metal and then pushed their way through the interior wall. Once inside the business, they opened the overhead door and pulled a vehicle into the building.

Numerous DeWalt cordless tools were taken along with various other power tools.

The subjects then left the building, leaving the overhead door open behind them.

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 467-9045 ext. 316.