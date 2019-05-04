× Tyson Foods expands recall of frozen chicken strips

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Tyson Foods has expanded its recall of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips because metal particles may’ve gotten mixed into them.

The USDA says Tyson Foods is now recalling about 11.8 million pounds of chicken strips that were produced between October 1, 2018 and March 8, 2019, with “Use-By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020.

On March 21, 2019 Tyson had launched a recall of about 69,000 pounds of chicken strips bearing establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package. The USDA says in a new release the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

“The problem was discovered when FSIS received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products. FSIS is now aware of six complaints during this time frame involving similar pieces of metal with three alleging oral injury. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.