West Michigan businesses offering deals, activities during Free Comic Book Day

WEST MICHIGAN — Free Comic Book Day is upon us once again, and there are a few local businesses who are hosting events to help you celebrate.

Stores all over are offering deals and activities all day long Saturday to go along with the freebies.

In Grand Rapids, Vault of Midnight, located at 95 Monroe Center St. NW, is holding a sidewalk festival with giveaways and trivia, while The Comic Signal, 4318 Plainfield Ave. NE, is set to debut a new, six-part comic series called “Hope.”

Meanwhile, in Wyoming, The Outer Limits, located at 1120 Burton St. SW, is offering up to 75-percent off select comics.

For information about other participating stores, visit freecomicbookday.com.

