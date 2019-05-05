× 3 people shot, 1 critically, at Battle Creek party Saturday night

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are seeking suspect information after three people sustained gunshot wounds at a party Saturday night.

At 10:04 p.m. Saturday, Battle Creek Police and Fire and the LifeCare Ambulance were called to a report of two people shot in the area of East Roosevelt Avenue and East Goodale Avenue.

Police determined that the shootings happened at a party in the 200 block of East Roosevelt Avenue. There were approximately 50 to 75 people in the immediate area when the shootings occurred. The initial investigation shows that at least two people were shooting, possibly at each other, and that a third bystander also was hit.

The three gunshot victims were Battle Creek men ages 22, 24 and 24. Two of the victims were still at the location and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The third victim fled the scene and went to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

All three are currently at area hospitals. The 22-year-old is in critical condition and the other two are stable but still in the hospital.

None of the three men were able to tell investigators who shot them.

Police talked to some of the people at the party but no one was able to give a name or description of who did the shooting. Most of the people at the party fled the scene before police arrived and no one has come forward with any information.

Police said that given the number of people at the party, it is important that witnesses contact police or Silent Observer with any information about the shootings.