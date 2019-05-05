Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Air emergency ends OK at Ottawa County airport

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An air emergency ended up with nobody injured at a rural Ottawa County airport Sunday afternoon.

At 12:52 p.m. Sunday, a pilot reported that they were circling over the Ottawa Executive Airport at 5923 Byron Road in Zeeland Township and that his landing gear was not deployed. The aircraft contained only the pilot.

Ottawa County dispatchers reported an air emergency and firefighters, an ambulance and other rescue personnel were called to the scene.

The plane landed safely at the airport at 1:03 p.m. The pilot was reported to be OK.

There was no word on what kind of airplane was involved.

All responding units were then downgraded.

