An outstanding sunny Sunday with rain on tap for the week ahead  

Posted 8:00 AM, May 5, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have sunny skies for Sunday with a few clouds around mainly in the second half of the day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer working into the lower 70s, but cooler along the lakeshore only working into the mid and upper 60s.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts because rain chances arrive as early as overnight Sunday into Monday. We will book end Monday to start and end with light to heavy rain showers scattered throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler working back into the 60s.

After Monday and Tuesday rain we will have another round of more significant rain and thunderstorm chances on Wednesday and Thursday mainly. Expect heavy rainfall starting Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday leading to flooding concerns most likely by the end of the week. Lucky for us the sunshine comes back in time for next weekend! Plan ahead and enjoy!

