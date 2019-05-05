CMU gives degree to FSU student who skipped her graduation for son’s

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich — CMU President, Dr. Rob Davies surprised Sharonda Wilson at her son Stephan’s graduation by bestowing her own degree, earned at Ferris State University.

Sharonda was scheduled to graduate the same day as Stephan, but made the decision many mom’s would; skip her graduation to see her son receive his.

Dr. Davies and FSU President, Dr. David Eisler had other ideas. In a video tweeted by the mid-Michigan university on May 4th, Stephen can be seen placing a cap with FSU colors on his mother’s head as Dr. Davies announced Dr. Eisler and the FSU Board of Trustees gave permission for Davies to bestow on her the Bachelor’s degree she earned at Ferris during CMU’s ceremony.

Stephan told FOX 17 that he is “truly still in awe” of what happened. Sharonda received her degree with her son’s arm around her, amidst a standing ovation from the crowd.