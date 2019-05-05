Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Fruitport Township police looking for missing man

Posted 1:41 PM, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:44PM, May 5, 2019

James Anderson

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease has been reported missing.

The Fruitport Township Police Department announced on Sunday afternoon that it was asking for assistance in locating James Anderson, age 79.

Police said Anderson suffers from Alzheimer’s and left his residence in the 2900 block of East Sternberg Road on foot.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 145 pounds and is believed to be wearing a blue/green sweater and a bright blue bomber style jacket with blue pants.

Anybody with any information is being asked to call Fruitport Police at (231) 722-3524 or 9-1-1.

