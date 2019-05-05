Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man stable after gun shot wound to the head

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A man is in stable condition after being shot in the head early Saturday morning.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers responded to a call about a fight around 4:00 a.m. in the 600 Block of Mable Street, finding the 26 year old local man had not only been shot, but also struck in the face with a handgun.

A 29 year-old Kalamazoo resident was identified as the suspect during the initial investigation at the scene.

After what KDPS describes as a “vigorous” search of areas where the suspected gunman was known to frequent, he was taken into custody without incident around 8:00 p.m. He is being held on Felony Assault and multiple weapons offence charges.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8129, or Silent Observer online or at 269-343-2100.

 

 

