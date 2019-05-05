× Michigan theater troupes collaborate on social injustice project

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — A nonprofit professional theater and an Alpena high school are collaborating with Central Michigan University’s theater department on a series dealing with social injustice issues that will be unveiled this week.

Actors from the university, Thunder Bay Theatre and the Alpena High School Masquers Club perform on Monday in Alpena and next Saturday in Mount Pleasant. They are scheduled to present a reading of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Clybourne Park” by Bruce Norris, a satirical response to Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun.”

Actors plan to discuss issues presented in the play after the performances, including gentrification, housing inequalities and overall race relations.

Organizers say they hope it’s the first of many collaborative projects to educate and support students.