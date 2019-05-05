× Popular Christian author Rachel Held Evans dies at age 37

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) — Rachel Held Evans, a New York Times best-selling author, died Saturday at age 37, according to a blog her husband maintained on her website.

The Dayton, Tenn., native wrote books that examined faith, doubt and life in the Bible Belt, her website states. She was also a featured contributor to the CNN Belief Blog where she wrote articles discussing LGBTQ culture and its relationship with evangelicals and the reason millennials are leaving evangelical churches.

Evans’ 2012 book “A Year of Biblical Womanhood” reached No. 18 on The New York Times Best Sellers list upon its initial release, according to her website. The book looks at her year of “biblical womanhood” in which she participated in acts such as growing out her hair, making her own clothes, obeying her husband, waking up before dawn and camping in the front yard during her period.

“This is a dream come true for any writer, of course, but even more meaningful than making the elusive ‘list’ has been hearing the stories of readers impacted by the book,” Evans wrote in November 2012.