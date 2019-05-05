Road to be closed for sewer work in Calhoun Co.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A section of Jackson Street in downtown Battle Creek will be temporarily closed for sewer work.

City officials say Jackson will be completely closed between Capital Avenue SW and McCamly Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 6. After that, one lane will open to traffic for the rest of the day. Flaggers will be controlling traffic.

A contractor will complete a sewer tie-in for the Heritage Tower parking lot. Crews expect to have the worked completed Monday, with both lanes of Jackson re-opened Tuesday morning.

City officials say they appreciate everyone’s patience during this, and all work on the city’s infrastructure.