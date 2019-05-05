Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Woman warns other dog owners after seven poodles found dead

Posted 9:48 PM, May 5, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich –Lisa Tofel says her poodles have always been safe in her northeast Grand Rapids backyard. Until a few weeks ago, when the dogs that were allowed to come in and out of her home freely were found dead.  In all, seven poodle puppies died.

Tofel says, she knows it wasn’t anything in the yard. She’s been raising poodles as a breeder for the better part of two decades, and has never had something like this happen before.

“It had to be a poisoning. I mean, they weren’t sick. You don’t have multiple dogs die at the exact same time. It was obvious they were panicking, they didn’t feel good. They were foaming at the mouth before they passed, which was pretty gruesome,” Lisa Tofel said.

Tofel’s daughter found two dogs dead in the kitchen in mid-April. The only two dogs to survive were the youngest, who were kept inside at all times because they were so little.

“It’s not okay that this happened, it’s just not. They’re babies. They’re innocent. They didn’t deserve this, my family didn’t deserve this,” Tofel said.

Lisa also says she’s reported this to Grand Rapids Police, but says she knows it’s difficult to prove anything at this point. Lisa says she just wants other dog owners to know so they can be on the lookout.

She’s also planning to get security cameras.

Police confirm they are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.