Your Live Preview of Holland’s “Tulip Time”

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Spring has sprung and in Holland the Dutch natives are celebrating at Tulip Time!

The 9 day festival has taken plays for 90 years and draws in more than 500,000 people annually.

The experience itself is centered around, you guessed it, tulips.

There are over 5 million of the vibrant flowers planted and ready to burst throughout the West Michigan town.

Come and celebrate the city's Dutch heritage by checking out not only the festival flowers, but the carnival rides, dutch wooden shoes, fireworks, parades, artisan markets, tours, and more.

