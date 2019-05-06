Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Authorities warn of Branch Co. rental property scam

COLDWATER, Mich. — Authorities are warning residents about a rental property scam in Branch County.

Scammers are listing occupied homes as rental properties and asking people to give them money for the first and last month’s rent in hopes they don’t go and look at the property.

Authorities are advising homeowners to see if their home is being listed as for sale or for rent online by someone other than themselves, and to ensure their realtor is aware of the scam.

Anyone with information on the scam is asked to contact the Branch County Sheriff’s Office or local police agency.

