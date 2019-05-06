Bojarski’s hot start includes hitting for the cycle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Whitecaps outfielder Ulrich Bojarski hit for the cycle Sunday in Burlington.

"It was very exciting I had never done that before and have always dreamed of that happening" Bojarski said. "Sliding into third and being like, I've actually done it was really really a great feeling."

West Michigan lost the game to Burlington, but Bojarski became the first Whitecaps player to hit for the cycle since 2006.

Bojarksi homered Monday as the Whitecaps returned home and beat Peoria, 2-0. He now has a team best five home runs this season.