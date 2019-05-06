Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

No new trial for woman convicted of killing husband

Posted 4:27 PM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:29PM, May 6, 2019

Glenna Duram, during her trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman convicted of murdering her husband has had her request for a new trial denied by the state’s court of appeals.

Glenna Duram was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband, Marty Duram, in 2015 at their Sand Lake home.

The appeal claimed prosecutors Duram’s rights were violated when they used data extracted from cellphones as evidence in the case.

Court records show the phone’s user used the internet browser to visit several pages related to Ruger guns. The titles of the pages included “Ruger Inside and Out, “Ruger Safety Bluebook,” and “Ruger New Model Single-Six, Single Action Revolvers.”

The appeal claims the page titles are “hearsay” and created an unfair prejudice. Judges disagreed with each of the claims made in the appeal and denied the request for a new trial.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.