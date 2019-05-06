× No new trial for woman convicted of killing husband

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman convicted of murdering her husband has had her request for a new trial denied by the state’s court of appeals.

Glenna Duram was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband, Marty Duram, in 2015 at their Sand Lake home.

The appeal claimed prosecutors Duram’s rights were violated when they used data extracted from cellphones as evidence in the case.

Court records show the phone’s user used the internet browser to visit several pages related to Ruger guns. The titles of the pages included “Ruger Inside and Out, “Ruger Safety Bluebook,” and “Ruger New Model Single-Six, Single Action Revolvers.”

The appeal claims the page titles are “hearsay” and created an unfair prejudice. Judges disagreed with each of the claims made in the appeal and denied the request for a new trial.