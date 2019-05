Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We first shared the story with you last month about a 10-month-old boy battling a rare brain tumor. On Monday, Dine for a Difference will be held at Railtown Brewing Company to help Ezra Tasman and his family.

The fundraiser will be held at the brewing company located at 3595 68th Street in Dutton. A portion of every food sale will go to help Ezra.

To learn more information click here.