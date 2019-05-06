Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Find that one of a kind item at Antiques on Ionia, May 12

Posted 11:30 AM, May 6, 2019, by

Spring and summer are the times to go antiquing, and there are a couple events coming up in Grand Rapids antiquers don't want to miss! Make a full day out of searching for that perfect piece of antique furniture, vintage clothing, collectible, or decor at Antiques on Ionia on May 12.

The first event takes place on Mother's Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Downtown Market Grand Rapids. Items on the market include antique furniture, vintage clothing, collectibles, décor, kitchen items and so much more.

The outdoor market bar features seasonal drinks, vintage-inspired cocktails, and a selection of beer, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. during the event.

The second event will take place on September 8.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.