Find that one of a kind item at Antiques on Ionia, May 12

Spring and summer are the times to go antiquing, and there are a couple events coming up in Grand Rapids antiquers don't want to miss! Make a full day out of searching for that perfect piece of antique furniture, vintage clothing, collectible, or decor at Antiques on Ionia on May 12.

The first event takes place on Mother's Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Downtown Market Grand Rapids. Items on the market include antique furniture, vintage clothing, collectibles, décor, kitchen items and so much more.

The outdoor market bar features seasonal drinks, vintage-inspired cocktails, and a selection of beer, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. during the event.

The second event will take place on September 8.