Grand Rapids Women’s Rugby team invites you to free “Kid’s Day”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Women’s Rugby team is a group made up of strong and smart women who know their way around a rugby field. The team was founded in 2015 and travel from Grand Rapids to play teams in Kalamazoo, Lansing, and Toledo.

Saturday, May 11th you can come see these talented women, and learn a few skills at their FREE "Kid's Day."

The event is for children ages 4 to 14, and will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Highland Park: 600 College Ave NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

While there participants will learn about passing, conditioning, kicking and more! Plus, directly after the fun the Grand Rapids Women’s Rugby team will play against the Detroit Women’s Squad.

