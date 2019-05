Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich. -- The Jenison Artisan and Farmers Market is set for another busy season and lots of to choose from.

It's located at 7640 Riverview Drive in Jenison.

The artisan and farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday and the first Saturday of the month now through October.

