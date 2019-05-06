Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Menstrual themed cocktail created for fundraiser causing controversy at Ohio bar

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (FOX 8)-- A new drink on the menu at Yuzu is stirring up controversy on social media.

According to the bar's Facebook post, the cocktail called "Even Can't Literally" is described as a berry margarita and comes garnished with a tampon applicator.

They went on to say that a dollar from each purchase will be donated to the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center in Cleveland.

FOX 8 spoke with Sarah Krueger, the bartender who created the drink and she said they wanted to raise awareness about women's health.

"We also decided if someone doesn’t want the actual tampon in their drink , they can donate that tampon as well. They can get the drink and say 'donate the tampon, we just want the drink' and we’ll still donate the dollar to the woman’s shelter," she explained.

Yuzu's owner Dave Bumba acknowledged the controversy during a phone interview.

"I agree there is controversy, but at the same time I think it's great they have found a way to get people talking about some of the needs. So this is a small way to bring awareness to real good causes that we are behind."

He also mentioned that the health department said it was safe to put tampons in the drinks.

