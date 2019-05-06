Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Tulips are bursting out of the ground in Holland, and just in time for the 90th annual Tulip Time Festival.

It all started this past weekend with a full slate of fun until May 12.

The theme of the festival this year is "Paint the Town Orange," which can be seen from the artwork all the way to the tulips.

Also, when stopping to smell the millions of flowers, guests this weekend may have noticed some peculiar pairs of shoes, which are part of the New Klompen Garden.

2. Billy Ray Cyrus is going to be bringing his achy breaky heart to West Michigan this summer at the Calhoun County Fair.

The performance will take place at the state's oldest country fair in Marshall on August 16.

Cyrus gained popularity in the 90s with his debut album "Some Gave All."

He has also acted in many TV shows like "Doc" and Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana" with his daughter Miley.

His latest single "Old Town Road" with "Lil Nas X" hit Number 1 last month on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets start at $30.

3. Tomorrow is actually an election day for some across West Michigan.

Several local school districts have bond proposals to help improve buildings, and over in Muskegon County voters are being asked to pass a 911 supercharge to help bring their emergency dispatch equipment up to date. They're currently running off an analog system.

To see ballots for your community, you can head to the website for the Michigan Secretary of State's office. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

4. A historic disqualification lead to Country House winning the Kentucky Derby. But how did this all happen?

Minutes after Maximum SEcurity crossed the finish line at Churchill Downs and became the 145th winner, multiple riders filed objections to the victory.

They said he veered out of his path in the final turn, which was upheld following a lengthy review.

Country House became the second-biggest long shot to win the race's history at 61 to 1.

5. Hostess is already getting into official summer mode with cupcakes that have a mermaid theme.

The cupcakes are a frosted yellow cake with a creamy filling and have pink dots both inside and on the outside. The classic hostess cupcake swirl is there too, but it's pink, and the teal icing is meant to make consumers think of the sea.

The mermaid cupcakes are limited edition so they won't be around forever. They're available right now at Walmart.