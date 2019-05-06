Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Missing girl found unharmed

Posted 8:23 PM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56PM, May 6, 2019

Photos of Derek Thomas (left) and Ryan Thomas.

TROY, Mich. — A 4-year-old girl who was missing was found unharmed.

Ryan Thomas had last been seen with her father, Derek Thomas, in Troy. Authorities say Derek Thomas has a history of PTSD, substance abuse and suicidal tendencies, and anyone who comes into contact with him should exercise caution because he may resort to physical violence.

Ryan is described as being 3 feet tall, weighing 45 lbs and having black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say they may be traveling in a black 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with a Michigan license plate No. DYT4401.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Metro South post at 734-368-8290.

