Officials: Woman, 76, dies after emergency during race

Posted 10:38 AM, May 6, 2019

Getty Images - File Photo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a 76-year-old woman has died after having a medical emergency while participating in a running race in southwestern Michigan.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports the woman was participating in the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) race of the Borgess Run for the Health of It event. Race organizer Blaine Lam says the woman had completed about 1.2 kilometers (0.75 miles) before she was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The Kalamazoo woman’s name and cause of death weren’t immediately released.

Medical workers are posted along routes for the race and other related running events, which included the Borgess Half Marathon and the Kalamazoo Marathon.

