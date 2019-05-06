Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Palace says royal baby almost here, Meghan in labor

Posted 9:24 AM, May 6, 2019, by

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry’s wife Meghan went into labor early Monday with their first child, Buckingham Palace said.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who was an American actress known as Meghan Markle before she joined the British royal family, and Harry haven’t disclosed the planned location of the birth. But they ruled out the London hospital where the prince, older brother William and William’s three children with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge were born.

Buckingham Palace said Harry was by Meghan’s side.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a visit to The National Theatre on January 30, 2019 in London, England. Earlier this month The Duchess was announced as Patron of the National Theatre, one of two Patronages passed on by Her Majesty The Queen. (Photo by Jon Bond – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Throughout Meghan’s pregnancy, the couple never revealed the due date and said they decided not to find out the baby’s sex in advance.

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana.

The child will be eligible for dual British-U.S. citizenship if Meghan wants to go through the application process.

Harry and Meghan married at Windsor Castle a year ago this month. In April, they moved from a house on the London grounds of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, which is on the property near Windsor Castle where they held their wedding reception.

Journalists and well-wishers have camped out for days in Windsor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of London, awaiting the baby’s arrival. Kensington Palace has said the new parents don’t plan to pose for a photograph or appear in public with their baby for several days.

Meghan, a California native, had a starring role on the American TV series “Suits.” She had a previous marriage that ended in divorce and has strong feminist views. As the daughter of a black mother and a white father, she says she identifies as biracial.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.