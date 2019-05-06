Spectrum Health’s next Doctor Dialogue focuses on embracing strong emotions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the month of May, we observe and celebrate women’s health. Women are mothers, wives, caregivers, and professionals, who spend so much time taking care of others that we often overlook caring for ourselves. Ladies, this is a time to focus on you because it’s never too early or too late to work towards being your healthiest you.

On Thursday, May 30 at 6 p.m., Spectrum Health is hosting Healthy Aging in an Unhealthy World, an interactive panel discussion centered on midlife, menopause, nutrition, and mindfulness. Midlife and menopause experts will discuss the physical, hormonal and emotional changes that occur as we age.

As a woman goes through menopause, there are many life-changes happening which can lead to anxiety and panic attacks. Recently, there’s more evidence that our emotional health is related to physical health.

Life changes include kids moving out of the house, aging parents, infertility, aging, create anxiety, which can trigger adrenaline and the fight or flight response. Hormone changes and the cultural expectations of women are also factors.

The Doctor Dialogue will explain what strong emotions are, and why it's okay to embrace them. The following topics will also be discussed at the event:

Women are avoidant of what we consider “bad” emotions - not just anxiety, but shame, insecurity, inadequacy, sadness, hurt, etc.

There are no good or bad emotions, just good or bad reactions to our emotions.

We now know that emotional pain is stored in the body and leads to illness if unaddressed.

We cannot separate the mind from the body - they inform each other. Anxiety connected with gastrointestinal conditions, heart disease.

The only way out of an emotion is through it. There is not a bypass or shortcut.

Also, when we don’t accept our own emotions, it reduces our ability to show empathy to others.

We can play a role in our overall health by being mindful of our emotions and addressing what they are telling us.

The Doctor Dialogue will take place on Thursday, May 30 at Calvin College Prince Conference Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Register online at spectrumhealth.org/doctordialogue or by phone at 616.267.2626, select option 4.

Those interested can also watch it online through Facebook Live.