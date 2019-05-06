× Steadier rain arrives Wednesday P.M. and Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — Another round from a new and different low pressure system will deliver another inch or so of rain beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through most of Thursday. This system…like the one last week, will also tap moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Our forecast model below, valid for 6 P.M. Wednesday, shows the location of the system (and front) and likely showers spreading into the state. We’ll have breezy conditions too on Wednesday.

The next image below, valid for 6 A.M. Thursday, shows the center of circulation (or low pressure system) moving closer to the Great Lakes. Notice a warm front (red line) is lifting through the area. That’s the leading edge of warmer air (again like last week). Temperatures on Thursday in our southern counties may make a run at 70 or better, despite the clouds and rain. In fact, there may be a few stronger thunderstorms in those areas.

The next image below is valid for 4 P.M. Thursday. Off/on showers are likely Thursday for the better part of the day (with some thunderstorms too) as the low tracks overhead. Cooler air will filter in behind this system on Friday, but we’ll begin to dry this out both Friday and Saturday.

Below is an idea of how much rain may fall through Friday morning. This is our GFS forecast model, but most of them are similar with about an inch or more of rain possible.

Most of Mother’s Day weekend looks pretty good. We do have the chance of a shower or two (at this time) on Sunday, Mother’s Day, as a weak cold front slides through the state. Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.