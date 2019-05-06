× Suspect arrested in break-in, theft at Kent Co. business

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have arrested the suspect in a break-in at a Kent County business.

The tools were stolen over the weekend from a lawn care company in the 7900 block of Eastern Avenue, near 79th Street in Gaines Township.

Authorities say the suspect parked around the corner from the business, walked in on foot and took lawn care equipment and vehicle parts.

The suspect has since been arrested and the stolen items were recovered.