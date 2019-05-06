Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Suspect arrested in break-in, theft at Kent Co. business

Posted 3:47 PM, May 6, 2019, by

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have arrested the suspect in a break-in at a Kent County business.

The tools were stolen over the weekend from a lawn care company in the 7900 block of Eastern Avenue, near 79th Street in Gaines Township.

Authorities say the suspect parked around the corner from the business, walked in on foot and took lawn care equipment and vehicle parts.

The suspect has since been arrested and the stolen items were recovered.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.