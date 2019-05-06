× Two killed in Muskegon County crash

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A couple was killed in a crash Sunday in Muskegon County.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of W Michillinda Road and N Weber Road in Fruitland Township, south of Whitehall.

Authorities say 77-year-old John Humphreys was going west on Michillinda Road through the intersection when his vehicle was struck. Humphreys and his wife, 76-year-old Ruth Humphreys, were both killed in the crash.

Details on what caused the crash weren’t immediately available.

The other driver was taken to an area hospital for injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening and is expected to make a full recovery.