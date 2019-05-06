Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Two killed in Muskegon County crash

Posted 3:31 PM, May 6, 2019, by

File photo

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A couple was killed in a crash Sunday in Muskegon County.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of W Michillinda Road and N Weber Road in Fruitland Township, south of Whitehall.

Authorities say 77-year-old John Humphreys was going west on Michillinda Road through the intersection when his vehicle was struck. Humphreys and his wife, 76-year-old Ruth Humphreys, were both killed in the crash.

Details on what caused the crash weren’t immediately available.

The other driver was taken to an area hospital for injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening and is expected to make a full recovery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.