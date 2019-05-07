× DEA collects 469 tons of drugs on take back day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 24,000 pounds of unused or expired prescription drugs were collected in Michigan at the Drug Enforcement Agency’s latest drug take back event.

Nationwide, the DEA collected a total of 469 tons of drugs at the April 27 event at 6,400 collection sites, which was a record for the take back initiative.

The total amount of drugs collected by the DEA since fall of 2010 is now at 5,908 tons.

The DEA’s next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Oct. 26.