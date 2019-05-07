Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

DEA collects 469 tons of drugs on take back day

Posted 3:23 PM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:26PM, May 7, 2019

Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 24,000 pounds of unused or expired prescription drugs were collected in Michigan at the Drug Enforcement Agency’s latest drug take back event.

Nationwide, the DEA collected a total of 469 tons of drugs at the April 27 event at 6,400 collection sites, which was a record for the take back initiative.

The total amount of drugs collected by the DEA since fall of 2010 is now at 5,908 tons.

The DEA’s next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.