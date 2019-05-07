Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Above The Influence Youth Summit takes place at DeVos Place May 10

Posted 1:39 PM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:38PM, May 7, 2019

Teens have a hard enough time navigating life, dealing with everything from low self-esteem to online bullying and drugs, as well as real and perceived stigma and shame for any mistakes of their past.

The one-day Above the Influence: Youth Summit will give these teens a chance to unleash the positive influencer within themselves and redefine their futures this Friday at DeVos Place.

The summit will have a high-energy, DJ-spinning celebration to a day of uplifting, moving, positive, peer-to-peer “get real” conversations with a one-of-a-kind gathering of urban, suburban and rural 9th through 12th graders from nearly 60 schools spanning 8 counties.

The summit will feature Keynote Speaker, Dr. Jermone Glenn.  Dr. Glenn is a community cultivator, creative coach, and cross-cultural communicator.

For more information, visit kcpreventioncoalition.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.