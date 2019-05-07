Above The Influence Youth Summit takes place at DeVos Place May 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teens have a hard enough time navigating life, dealing with everything from low self-esteem to online bullying and drugs, as well as real and perceived stigma and shame for any mistakes of their past.

The one-day Above the Influence: Youth Summit will give these teens a chance to unleash the positive influencer within themselves and redefine their futures this Friday at DeVos Place.

The summit will have a high-energy, DJ-spinning celebration to a day of uplifting, moving, positive, peer-to-peer “get real” conversations with a one-of-a-kind gathering of urban, suburban and rural 9th through 12th graders from nearly 60 schools spanning 8 counties.

The summit will feature Keynote Speaker, Dr. Jermone Glenn. Dr. Glenn is a community cultivator, creative coach, and cross-cultural communicator.

For more information, visit kcpreventioncoalition.org.