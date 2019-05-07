Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Appeals court: Trump can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico

Posted 10:23 PM, May 7, 2019, by

US President Donald Trump speaks at an event focused on infrastructure at the Edgar Hoover Dike on Lake Okeechobee in Florida, on March 29, 2019. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal appeals court says the Trump administration can force asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for court hearings while the policy is challenged in court.

The order Tuesday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a decision by a San Francisco judge that would have blocked the policy gave the president a temporary victory on his hallmark issue of immigration.

The case must still be considered on its merits at a lower court in San Francisco and could end up at the Supreme Court.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ruled April 8 that the policy should be halted while the lawsuit proceeds.

Allowing the policy to remain in effect in the meantime lets the administration carry out an unprecedented change to U.S. asylum practices.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.