Babies with big heads likely smarter, study says

Posted 8:12 AM, May 7, 2019

(WXMI) If your child is born with a larger-than-average sized head, that might be a very good thing.

According to a study in Moleuclar Psychiatry, researchers studied about 500,000 people from ages 37 to 73 between 2006 and 2011. They found that babies with a head circumference of 12.5 inches to 14 inches were more likely to be smarter when they grew up.

Intelligence later in life was shown by achievements such as earning a college degree or scoring higher on verbal or numerical reasoning tests.

Babies that had bigger heads were also noted to have better overall health as well.

