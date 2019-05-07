× Cottonwood Dr. project could be done next week

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Drivers in Jenison could see the end of a lengthy construction project as early as next week.

Cottonwood Drive has been closed between Baldwin Street and Bauer Road since last year while the road was reconstructed. The project was supposed to be finished last October but has been delayed by a labor dispute and winter weather.

The Ottawa County Road Commission said the project could be completed next week.

Construction has caused the road to be limited to one lane in each direction and a center lane, creating lengthy commutes and detours.