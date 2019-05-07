Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Crews investigate cause of fire at Graphics Packaging

KALAMAZOO, Mich– Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at Graphics Packaging Tuesday afternoon.

Crews received a call around 1:20 p.m. about a fire at the warehouse off N. Pitcher Street, and arrived on scene in minutes to find flames coming from the roof.  Additional resources and crews were brought in to help put out the fire.

Officials say it was finally extinguished after about four hours.

No firefighters or employees were hurt in the fire.

