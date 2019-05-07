Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Death of child from Ludington determined to be ‘non-accidental’

LUDINGTON, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a child that has been determined as “non-accidental.”

Investigators say that the Mason-Oceana County Central Dispatch was called on March 22 regarding a two-month-old child with a medical emergency at a Ludington residence. The child was taken to an area hospital and then flown to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. The child was on life-support until April 26, when he died.

Investigators with the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Center for Child Protection determined the child’s injuries were not accidental. An autopsy from the Kent County Medical Examiner is still pending.

Michigan State Police and the Ludington Police Department are still investigating.

