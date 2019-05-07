Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Debt collectors to use email, texts under new rules

Posted 4:12 PM, May 7, 2019, by

NEW YORK (AP) — Debt collectors are going to be able to start contacting borrowers via text and email under new regulations proposed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The rules are an update to debt collection regulations passed in the 1970s, which never took into account changes in technology, like the use of cellphones, email or the internet.

Under the new rules, banks and other debt collectors will be able to call a delinquent borrower up to seven times per week, leaving voicemails. There’s no cap on the number of texts or emails a collector could send, but the rules would require an ability for a consumer to “opt-out” of texts and emails from bill collectors.

According to the Federal Reserve, roughly 25 million Americans have debts in collections.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.