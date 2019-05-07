× Donations dumped outside Jenison Goodwill over weekend

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A rash of donations left the Goodwill location in Jenison to pick up the pieces that were left behind over the weekend.

The building is closed on Sundays, but that didn’t stop people from dropping off donations outside, creating a pile of unwanted items.

By Monday morning, many of the donations had been gone through before employees got a chance to sort through them, a situation Goodwill says could have easily been avoided.

“If you come to a Goodwill location after hours and you see that we’re not open at a specific location — we have 19 locations — so there’s 18 other locations and usually they’re within a pretty close radius to one another, so you can just make your way to another Goodwill location,” said Jill Wallace, Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids spokesperson.

Wallace said Goodwill has tried an after-hours donation bin in the past, but they tend to fill up quickly and that leads to things being strewn around like this weekend’s incident.