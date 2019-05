× Driver killed in Barry County crash

CARLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Clarksville man is dead after his truck hit a tree and caught fire.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Usborne Road just north of Brown Road in Carlton Township of Barry County.

Deputies say the driver, now identified as James Timothy Flynn, 32, of Clarksville, died of his injuries. It appears Flynn drove off the side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The accident remains under investigation.