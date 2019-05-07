Excellence in Education – Jeremy Love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. - A Genesee County educator known using art, drama, and community service projects, such as raising money for the Children's Miracle Network, to help his students grow academically and as individuals has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Jeremy Love, is a fourth grade teacher at Elms Road Elementary in Swartz Creek. The school is part of the Swartz Creek Community Schools.

Click here to nominate someone for an Excellence in Education honor.

Watch more honorees on the Michigan Lottery YouTube page.